Concert: For the June lunch time concert on Friday, 2nd June in Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, Neil Jenkins, the international tenor, will be giving a talk and singing some of the songs that John Beard premiered during his career entitled - ‘ “Where’er you walk”, the story of Handel’s favourite Tenor: John Beard’. John Beard was England’s first great tenor, who created all the oratorio roles that Handel wrote for the tenor voice. Neil has recently been giving this talk and singing songs accompanied by Gary Branch at the Handel House Museum in London. The concert starts at 1.00 but soup will be served from 12.30.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.