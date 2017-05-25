Concert: On Friday, 2nd June, the free lunch time concert in Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield will feature Neil Jenkins, the international tenor, who will give a talk about England’s first great tenor, John Beard (1715 -1791) and his career with Handel. Handel gave Beard leading roles in his operas and he last sang for Handel at his last Messiah in 1759. Accompanied by Gary Branch, Neil will also sing some of the songs that John Beard premiered during his career. The concert starts at 1.00 with soup served at 12.30 - it will last about an hour.

’Cuckfield Royal Observer Post: opens on Bank Holiday Monday, May 29th 11-5pm. For more information see www.facebook.com/cuckfieldnuclearbunker or www.cuckfieldmuseum.org. Any other queries, please contact Mark Russell 07789 266243; Ed Combes 07970 832667; Phillipa Malins 01444 452307”

