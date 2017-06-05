Historical fashion talk: On Wednesday 7th June, at 3.00 pm, in the Council Chamber, The Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. Gerry Connolly, Costume Curator of Worthing museum and Art Gallery, will give a talk on “The Changing Face of Fashion”. To compliment our costume exhibition ‘From Boots to Bustles’ (on till June) Gerry tells the story of the changing shape of women’s fashion from the mid 1700s to the beginning of the 20th century. To book a place, please ring Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org. Tickets £5 or £3 for members. More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

The Cuckfield Village Market: will be held on Saturday, 10th June in the forecourt of the Talbot. The market is run by local producers who sell their products. This very popular market runs from 9.30 until 12.30.

Sponsored walk: Evelyn Stenning, and friends, are walking 5 miles around Cuckfield and Borde Hill on17th June and invite you to sponsor them in aid of Evelyn’s Mayoral fund. They are starting at 10.00 at Whsitemans Green where you can cheer them on! Sponsor forms are obtainable from Wealden Stores and Beauty Within.

