Cuckfield Arts Festival: starts on 24th June and will run for 2 weeks. It will focus on music and will feature the two Cuckfield choirs, The Singing Allsorts and the Cuckoo Choir. Ensemble Reza will start the festival. Other visitors to Cuckfield will be Tango44 and Kingfisher Chorale. The children of Cuckfield will be busking during the Cuckfield Local Market on 2nd July. Other details will appear on posters around the village, but watch this space in the Middy. Keep the date free - 24th June.

Cuckfield Evening Flower Club’s next meeting: on Friday 9th June, will be a demonstration by Jill Griffin entitled “Off the Wall” in the Queens hall at 7.45.pm. New members and visitors always welcome. For further details please ring Sue Spooner on 01444 831602

Cuckfield Parish Council: will meet on 15th June. On the agenda are Planning at 7.30 and Finance at 8.15. The meeting takes place in the Council Chamber at the Queen’s Hall.

SUSSEX CHORUS: will perform Mendelssohn – ELIJAH on Saturday 17th June 2017 at St Bartholomew’s Church, Brighton, BN14GP at 7pm Soloists: Eloise Irving, Elizabeth Britton - sopranos; Susan Legg - mezzo soprano; Edward Hughes - tenor Robert Winslade Anderson - baritone ;Kent Sinfonia; Alan Vincent - conductor. Tickets : £20 and £15, students & under 16s £5 Available from: Sussex Chorus 01444 412579; WeGotTickets.com; Carousel Music 01444 417654; The Dome Box Office 01273 709709. Sussexchorus.org supporting Reg charity no. 271678 St Peter & St James

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.