Ensemble Reza: will perform at the first ever Cuckfield Arts Festival on Saturday 24th June at 7.30 pm at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield. The programme features piano soloist Caroline Tyler. The programme will also include Weben Langsamer Satz; Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat Major arranged for string quartet and piano and Brahms Sextet No. 2 in G Major. Tickets are £13 and £3 for under 18’s and are available from Carousel Music; Wealden Stores, Whitemans Green and Pepperbox, High Street Cuckfield; also on line at www.ensemblereza/boxoffice.

Cuckfield Arts Festival Events: Other Festival Events will take place on 1st July - Kingfisher Chorale. Sunday 2nd July - Festival Evensong. Thursday 6th July - Singing Allsorts Charity Concert. Friday 7th July - Free Lunchtime concert. Saturday 8th July - Busking at Cuckfield Local Market. Details of these events will be given in Cuckfield Village News nearer the time. for more information contact Hannah. carter@me.com or follow the festival on Facebook.

