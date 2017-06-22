Cuckfield Parish Council: will meet on 29th June. For discussion are ‘Planning’ at 7.30pm and Finance at 8.15pm. The public are welcome to attend.

‘Cuckfield Museum’s new Summer display: ‘Trading Places’ looks at the changing nature of our High Street over the last 120 years. The buildings may look familiar but their uses have changed dramatically. Fascinating photos from our archive and tools of the many trades which flourished here, bring the past to life. Opening hours Wed, Thurs, Fri 10-12.30pm and Sat 10-3pm. More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org.’

CUCKFIELD ARTS FESTIVAL: All events will take place in Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield. There is a full programme as follows:

On Saturday 1st July at 7.30pm we welcome the Kingfisher Chorale, tickets are available at £10, £3 for under 18s from Carousel Music, Wealden Stores, Whitemans Green and Pepperbox, Cuckfield High St, also on the door. Festival Evensong will be celebrated on Sunday 2nd July at 6.00 pm directed by Richard Jenkinson. The Singing Allsorts will present its 10th Anniversary charity concert in aid of ‘MIND’ and ‘ KANGAROOS’ on Thursday 6th July at 7.30. Pre-booked tickets at £8 are available from Cuckfield Post Office and Wealden Stores, Whitemans Green. The programme features African chants, lively show songs and beautiful ballads together with some friends of the Allsorts including Ensemble Reza violinist, Andrew Thurgood. There is a free lunch time concert on Friday 7th July featuring Tango 44 with Jonathan Truscott (violin), Pavlos Carvalho (cello), Mark Troop (piano) and Corina Piatti (vocals). The festival concludes with local musicians busking at the Cuckfield Local Market on Saturday 8th July from 10.00am until 11.30am.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.