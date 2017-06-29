This summer Cuckfield Museum :is once again displaying work by Brighton University Design & Craft students inspired by their visits to New England Wood. As part of their first year studies, they have created wooden spoons in various shapes and sizes from sycamore, ash and hazel. Some are more decorative than practical but all are an interesting direct connection with our local woodland.

Colin Manton: will be signing copies of his latest book at Cuckfield Museum on July 29th from 10.30am-12.30pm. Drawing on his experience as a Curator at the Museum of London, ‘Victorian London Through Time’ uses a fascinating collection of photographs and illustrations to show how London has changed and developed since Victorian times.

For more information see www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

The Village Market: will be held in the forecourt of the Talbot pub in the centre of Cuckfield on Saturday 8th July from 9.30 until 12 noon when local producers will be selling their produce. Buskers will be performing at the market to mark the end of the Cuckfield Music Festival.

