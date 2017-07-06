Cuckfield Dramatic Society’s production “Bridge to Farce”: After its recent sell-out smash opening in Cuckfield, naughty new Sussex comedy, ‘Bridge to Farce’ is now ‘swinging’ its way to the Players Theatre, in Hurstpierpoint, from the 2nd - 5th August. Tipped to make it all the way to London’s West End, the fast moving comedy play lifts the lid on some outrageous suburban shenanigans! Produced by the Cuckfield Dramatic Society (CDS), this is their first collaboration with the Players Theatre.

CDS Chairman Peter Bowman, comments “When a show is this well received it’s wonderful to be able to take it to a new audience so soon and The Players Theatre is a terrific venue, allowing audiences to get close to the action”. Steve Somers, Hurst Players Chairman, said, “We’re delighted to offer this hilarious new comedy a well-deserved second run, and for the Players Theatre to host our friends from CDS for the first time. It’s an exciting development and a sure sign that local theatre is thriving”.

Written in Sussex, by Richard Willis & Paul Ruse, the fun revolves around politically ambitious Margaret and her long-suffering husband Norman, who are expecting a new couple into their bridge circle. When wife-swapping beginners Barry & Angie arrive by mistake, both couples spend an alarming evening at cross purposes! Quotes:

As well as glowing praise and feedback from audience members such as “West End standard”, “absolutely hysterical”, “truly professional” and “a must see!” an independent reviewer from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association said it was a “well-rehearsed, slick production by an extremely talented group”. (Full review at www.noda.org.uk/events/reports/bridge_to_farce, more audience comments online at www.cdsweb.co.uk/quotes ) Tickets: www.cdsweb.co.uk or 01444 848156; Price per ticket £10 (2 or more tickets on Wednesday £9). Online booking fee applicable. Location: Players Theatre, 147 High Street, HURSTPIERPOINT, BN6 9PU. Doors open: 19:00 and Show Starts 19:30

For more information or to request review tickets contact Martin Sheldon (martin@cdsweb.co.uk)

Twitter: @CuckfieldDrama Facebook: /CuckfieldDramaticSociety

