Twelfth Night: will be performed by the ever popular Rain or Shine Theatre Company in Cuckfield Recreation Ground on Thursday 27th July at 7.30pm. Gates will open at 6.00 for picnics. Please bring your own chairs,. If is wet, the performance will be moved to the Queen’s Hall. Tickets available from the Cuckfield Parish Council Office (open daily from 10.00 until 3.00), telephone 01444 454276, at £13 adults, £11 concessions and £6 child.

Cuckfield’s Royal Observer Corps: Nuclear Bunker will open again on Saturday 15th July 11am-5pm & Sunday 16th July 10am - 2pm as part of the Festival of British Archaeology. The bunker will open for the last time this year on Sunday 6th August 11am - 5pm.

The Great Storm of 1987’: Cuckfield Museum will be remembering those dramatic days this Autumn and would like to hear memories and see photos. Please ring Phillipa Malins 01444 452307

Cuckfield Parish Council: will meet on Thursday, 20th July for Planning matters at 7.30pm and Estates matters at 8.15pm

COMMUNITY SPEEDWATCH: Cuckfield Parish Council are looking for local people in the area to volunteer for a Community Speed Watch Scheme. Community Speedwatch (CSW) is a national initiative where active members of local communities join with the support of the Police to monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices. If you have some free time and are interested in volunteering please contact the Parish Council Office on clerk@cuckfield.gov.uk

