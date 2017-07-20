Have your say

Cuckfield Mayor’s candidate: Evelyn Stenning , is holding a coffee morning in aid of her mayoral fund on Saturday 29th July in the Old School from 10.00am until 12.00noon. Entrance is £2 which will include coffee and cakes. On sale will be cakes, handmade cards, jewellery, books and preserves. A raffle and tombola will be running to boost Evelyn’s fund.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.