Cuckfield Museum: On July 29th from 10.30am-12.30pm, Colin Manton will be signing copies of his latest book, “Victorian London Through Time”, at the Museum. Drawing on his experience as a Curator at the Museum of London, Colin Manton uses a fascinating collection of photographs and illustrations to show how London has changed and developed since Victorian times. For more information see www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

Free lunch time recital: at Holy Trinity Church on Friday 4th August at 1.00 given by the Spike Wells Trio. Michael, Spike, Wells is a world famous jazz drummer and also an Anglican priest. Tea and coffee is available before the recital.

