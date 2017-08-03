Free lunchtime concert: On 11th August in Holy Trinity Church at 1.00pm, Brian Ashworth & Jon Rattenbury Guitars play music by Glass, Reich, Bach, Rameau and others. Entrance is free while tea and coffee are available.

The monthly village market will be held in the forecourt of the Talbot on 12th August from 9.30 until 12.00. Local produce will be on sale.

Cuckfield Parish Council will meet on 10th August: 7.30 Planning and 8.15 Environment.

“Dinosaur Discoverers” by John Cooper from the Booth Museum, Brighton on Wednesday 6th September in the Council Chamber, Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. Sussex and the wider Weald area were at the forefront of a new world in the discovery of giant extinct creatures whose fossils began to appear in the early 19th century. John tells how this unfolded through the discoveries of Gideon Mantell and George Bax Holmes, and especially through their relationship with Richard Owen, famed first President of London’s Natural History Museum. To book a place please phone Mike Nicholson on 457448

Cuckfield Society Village Show will be on Saturday 9th September. This year the show is moving to Cuckfield Baptist Chapel in Polestub Lane. Pick up a schedule from Wealden Stores, Sussex Crafts, High Street Post Office or Cuckfield Pet & Country Store, Staplefield Road for all the details. There are over 90 classes from 6 different sections including Horticulture, Floral Art, Food & Drink, Art & Photography and Juniors. Plenty of time to decide what to enter!

