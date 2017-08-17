CUCKFIELD BOOKFEST: 6th, 7th and 8th OCTOBER. One of its sponsors is Waitrose in Haywards Heath which, during the month of August, has chosen the Bookfest for one of its Community Award Schemes. So, should you be passing, do pop in and after your purchases, collect some green tokens to place in the Bookfest container. After all, every token counts! Look out for the Bookfest programme which will be available this week. Its striking purple cover is unmissable!

