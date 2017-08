Cuckfield Village Show: Saturday, 9th September: Pick up a Schedule from Wealden Stores, Sussex Crafts, Cuckfield Post Office, or Cuckfield Pet & Country Store, Staplefield Road for all the details. There are over 90 classes to choose from in 6 different sections - Horticulture, Floral Art, Food & Drink, Art & Photography and Juniors. What are you going to enter?

B.O.D: Local band “Band of Dads” will be playing at the Old School on Saturday 16th September from 6.30 - 10.30. Bar available. Tickets £7 available from Wealden Stores. Proceeds for Evelyn Stenning’s Mayoral Fund.

