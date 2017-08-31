Church concert: The free lunchtime concert in Holy Trinity Church on Friday, 1st September will feature the King Henry’s consort Recorder Ensemble. The concert starts at 1.00. there is tea and coffee available beforehand.

Cuckfield Village Show - Saturday 9th September: Don’t delay and get your entry in by next Wednesday, 6th September. See the schedule for all the rules - you can pick up your copy from Wealden Stores, Sussex Crafts, High Street Post Office or Cuckfield Pet & Country Stores, Staplefield Road.

“Dinosaur Discoverers”: by John Cooper from the Booth Museum, Brighton on Wednesday 6th September at 2.30pm in the Council Chamber, Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. Sussex and the wider Weald area were at the forefront of a new world in the discovery of giant extinct creatures whose fossils began to appear in the early 19th century. John tells how this unfolded through the discoveries of Gideon Mantell and George Bax Holmes, and especially through their relationship with Richard Owen, famed first President of London’s Natural History Museum. to book, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448

Band of Dads (B.O.D): a local group that plays for charities, will be playing at the Old School on Saturday, 16th September from 6.30 - 10.30. It plays a variety of music , old and new, that you can sing and dance to. Tickets, £7, are available from Wealden Stores. Bar and nibbles available. Proceeds to Evelyn’s Mayoral Fund.

Village Market: Takes place in the Courtyard of the Talbot, High Street, Cuckfield on Saturday 9th September. Local producers will be selling their produce from 9.30 until 12.00

Cuckfield Parish Council Meeting: today. From 7.30 Planning and from 8.15 Roads and Traffic are the topics for the evening.

