CUCKFIELD VILLAGE SHOW: Saturday 9th September. New venue - Cuckfield Baptist Church, Polestub Lane. See the exhibits, listen to the Mid Sussex Brass Band and enjoy teas served by Cuckfield Women’s Institute. The preschool will be there with ‘hook the duck’, lucky dip and face painting. Adults £1.50. children and parking free.

