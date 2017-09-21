“The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning”: in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support will be held on Thursday 28th September in the Old School at any time between 10am and midday.

Cuckfield’s New England Wood: is in need of help! The improved paths are much appreciated but more volunteers are needed for a variety of easy tasks. The work party, a happy band of men and women, meets every Monday morning from 9 to 12. Anyone interested in helping can contact Stephen Holroyd (dovehouseholroyd@hotmail.com phone 413030) or find us in the woods on a Monday. “A morning of outdoor activities, in the beautiful woodland is a wonderful way to start the week!”

Chailey Heritage: is holding a car boot sale in aid of “Chailey Heritage Foundation’s DREAM centre Appeal” on 1st October. Pitches - £10 per car; £15 per van. Sellers may set up from 9.00am. Refreshments available. Entry is £1 (children free). There is public parking off the A272. Further information 01825724752.

Speed Watch: The Parish Council is aiming to set up a Speed Watch group and needs volunteers. If you are interested in joining the group and supporting the community, please contact the Parish Clerk on 01444 451610. full training will be given by the Sussex Police.

