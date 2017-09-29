Free lunchtime concert: at Holy Trinity Church on 6th October at 1.00pm, will feature the great and varied talents of pianist Dominic Ferris (with a bit of vicar thrown in!). Tea and coffee will be available.

Cuckfield Preschool Playgroup: will be holding another one of their very popular jumble sales on Saturday 14th October 2017 at 10.30 to 12.00 in the Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. There will be a chance to grab some fantastic bargains whilst helping raise funds for the Preschool. It is also an opportunity to de-clutter for the autumn, should you feel able to donate your jumble. Jumble accepted at the venue from 8.30 to 10 am on the day. Any queries, please contact publicity@cuckfieldpreschool.co.uk or 01444 450438.

THE ATTIC ART CLUB ORIGINAL ART FAIR: will be held on Friday, September 29th. - Sunday, 1st. October at The Queen’s Hall Cuckfield.

Opening Times are : Friday, 29th. September 12noon - 8p.m. Refreshments served 6p.m. - 8p.m. and on Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October from 10.00am until 5.00pm. Admission is free, but voluntary contributions to the charity for children with cerebral palsy.

Items for sale include paintings, sculpture, woodwork, glassware and jewellery by Sussex based artists

Independent State Of Cuckfield Mayor’s Election: will be held on Friday, 20th October in the Rose and Crown from 8.00 with the result being announced at 11.00. The candidates for Mayor this year are Leanne Knapman, Evelyn Stenning. Daryll Radwell, Paul Leppard and Simon Dennis. Votes are 1p per vote (you can, of course, vote as many times as you like!). Get voting now.