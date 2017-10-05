Cuckfield Book Festival: is on this weekend, 7th and 8th October, at the Queen’s Hall. The first session is at 10.30 on Saturday 7th October - Damian Barr, renowned host of literary salons will open the proceedings in fine style and thereafter there are lots of events, including one unmissable talk by the author of a fascinating book about the Great Storm of 1987 - who can forget that night? And the festival closes on Sunday when the art of ghostwriting will be revealed by local author, Andrew Crofts. Tickets still available online at www.cuckfieldbookfest.co.uk, where you can also see the full programme of events, until Friday, thereafter at the Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield, over the weekend (cash or cheque only).

Thirty Years On: Cuckfield Museum remembers The Great Storm of 1987’. Using photographs and memories, we relive that strange and dramatic time’ Museum open Wed, Thurs and Fri 10-12.30pm and Sat 10-3pm. More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

The Friends of Holy Trinity Church: will be welcoming The Institute Jazz Band and their vocalist Grace Gardner to the church on Sunday afternoon 15th October at 2.30pm. Their programme will be a blend of popular jazz numbers from New Orleans, spirituals and dance music of the 1920s and 1930s. Tickets are £12 each and available from FOHTCC@btinternet.com, Wealden Stores and Pepperbox in Cuckfield and Carousel Music in Haywards Heath. Tickets for children under 16 are £6.

The popular Cuckfield Village Market: will be at The Talbot on 14th October. Local growers will be selling their produce from 9.30 until 12.00 noon.

Cuckfield Baptist Church: The Roots of Jazz Live music and a talk exploring the intertwining stories of the roots of Jazz and the Christian faith - Fri 13th Oct (1930-2130) at CBC, tickets £10 via cuckfieldbaptistchurch@gmail.com or https://goo.gl/cHR9Hr (light refreshments included).