Cuckfield Evening Flower Club’s: next meeting will be a demonstration by Louise Mosley entitled “Autumn Feast” in the Queens Hall on Friday October 13th at 7.45.pm. New members and visitors always welcome. For further details please ring Sue Spooner on 01444 831602.

Thirty Years On: Cuckfield Museum Remembers the Great Storm of 1987’ with a display of photographs, memories and a re-creation of what life was like with no power when people literally camped out in their houses, eating by candle light and cooking over whatever sources of heat they could find. Museum open Wed, Thurs and Fri 10-12.30pm and Sat 10-3pm. More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org

“The Magic of Pantomime”: by Ian Gledhill, Historian on Thursday, 9th November at 2.30 pm in the Council Chamber, Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. Ian’s enthusing talk reflects upon the history of this enduring and peculiarly British institution with personal anecdotes from years of involvement of appearing in and producing Pantomimes. To book a place, please ring Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org

Cuckfield Preschool Playgroup: is holding another one of their very popular jumble sales on Saturday 14th October 2017 at 10.30 to 12.00 in the Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. There will be a chance to grab some fantastic bargains whilst helping raise funds for the Preschool. It is also an opportunity to de-clutter for the autumn! Should you feel able to donate your jumble it is accepted at the venue from 8.30 to 10 am on the day. Any queries, please contact publicity@cuckfieldpreschool.co.uk or 01444 450438.”

Cuckfield Independent State: holds its annual Mayor’s Election on Friday. 20th October at the Rose and Crown pub starting at 8.00pm when voting for the new Mayor will begin and finish at approximately 11.00pm when the result will be announced. You may vote as many times as you wish for your favourite candidate - votes are 1p each.

The procession will take place the following day, Saturday, 21st October leaving Warden Park at 2.30. and arriving in the High Street for the ‘Ceremony of the Keys; at about 3.30.