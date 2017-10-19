Ensemble Reza: will perform a special candlelit concert on Saturday, 25th November at 7.00pm. The programme will include Mozart String Quintet in G Minor and Rimsky Korsakov Sextet in A major. Tickets cost £13 for adults and £3 for under 18, and are available from Carousel Music, Haywards Heath and from Pepperbox, Cuckfield, also on line from the Ensemble Reza website.

Dracula or A Pain in the Neck!: Friday, 24th November 2017 Doors open 7pm Show starts 7.30pm presented by the ever popular Rain or Shine Company.

A new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s famous Gothic fantasy... With a twist! Dracula.... or A Pain in the Neck. A Thrilling new comedy you can really sink your teeth into! After the success of 2016’s The Hound of the Baskervilles, Rain or Shine bring you yet another Classic novel... but with their own individual comedic style! An atmospheric tale of maidens in distress, dark nights and vampires is here presented by Rain or Shine as you’ve never seen it before... Hailed last year as ‘a delicious mirthfest’ Rain or Shine will be raising the stakes by expanding on their new brand of ‘Morecambe & Wise-ish comedy’ style for another season of mystery, mayhem, but above all multi-role madness! Tickets available from Cuckfield Parish Office at The Queen’s Hall Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm Adult £10 Child under 15 years £6 - cash or cheque only. Please call 01444 454276 or 451610 for reservations

Cuckfield Bookfest: started off in style on Friday 6th October with a sell-out supper at Ockenden Manor. From then on the talks came fast and furious and ranged over hugely varied subjects. Over 1000 people attended the festival and enjoyed the opportunity to listen to fascinating stories, exchange lively views, purchase signed copies of the authors’ books and sample the delicious cakes. The organisers, Sheila Chasser, Angela Magness, Sue Laing and Sheila Mortimer, would like to thank the sponsors and everyone who volunteered and helped to make the weekend such a success.