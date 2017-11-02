The Royal British Legion: Women’s Section, Poppy Appeal morning will be held at the Old School, Cuckfield on Saturday 4th November from 10.15am until 12 noon. Entrance is £1 to include tea/coffee and biscuits. There will be a raffle, cakes/savouries on sale, together with homemade cards and preserves, books, puzzles and jewellery and Royal British Legion goods.

Evelyn Stenning: was voted The new Mayor of Cuckfield at the election held last week, poling 8,000 votes (One penny equalling one vote!) and she would like to thank all those who “voted” for her.

“The Magic of Pantomime”: by Ian Gledhill:Historian on Thursday, 9th November in the Council Chamber, Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield at 2.30pm. Ian’s enthusing talk reflects upon the history of this enduring and peculiarly British institution with personal anecdotes from years of involvement of appearing in and producing Pantomimes. To book a place, please ring Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org