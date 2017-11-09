CUCKFIELD GOLF CENTRE: Cuckfield and Ansty & Staplefield Parish Councils have called a public meeting for Monday 20th November when the golf course’s advisor, PT-CE Ltd., Waste Management Consultants will present their proposal for re-engineering of Cuckfield golf course, using cut and fill processes and the importation of inert fill material. Particular concerns are: a) the golf course is within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), b) the estimated 55,000 lorry movements required to transport the stated 367,500 cubic metres of material to be imported (during a period yet to be advised) and c) the waste to be used, the proposal stating only that a majority of which (thus a minimum of 51%) will be “inert” waste, thus the possibility of up to 49% being “active” and “live” waste. The meeting will take place in the Village Hall, London Lane (nb, not the Queen’s Hall). It will start at 7.00pm. Further information can be found on Cuckfield Parish Council’s website: cuckfield.gov.uk

Cuckfield Museum’s 2017 Armistice display: will look at George Botting, the Cuckfield soldier who was killed in 1917, whose ditty box it is are proud to display with all its very moving contents and which give a poignant glimpse of a soldier’s life in the trenches.

Two delightful Christmas presents: now on sale in Cuckfield Museum for anyone who loves Cuckfield: ‘The Cuckfield Alphabet tea towel’, witty, informative and beautifully designed by Peggy Alves, price £7. Also, ‘Old Cuckfield’, a new book of old photographs of Cuckfield, compiled by David Jamieson, price £10. David brings fascinating insights to these images, many of which have not been seen before.