Cuckfield Parish Council: Meetings on 16th November (tonight). Items for discussion - Environment at 7.30 and Roads and Traffic at 8.15. Also on 23rd November when Planning will be discussed at 7.30 and Finance at 8.15.

CUCKFIELD GOLF CENTRE: Cuckfield and Ansty & Staplefield Parish Councils have called a public meeting for Monday 20th November when the golf course’s advisor, PT-CE Ltd., Waste Management Consultants will present their proposal for re-engineering of Cuckfield golf course, using cut and fill processes and the importation of inert fill material. Particular concerns are: a) the golf course is within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), b) the estimated 55,000 lorry movements required to transport the stated 367,500 cubic metres of material to be imported (during a period yet to be advised) and c) the waste to be used, the proposal stating only that a majority of which (thus a minimum of 51%) will be “inert” waste, thus the possibility of up to 49% being “active” and “live” waste. The meeting will take place in the Village Hall, London Lane (nb, not the Queen’s Hall). It will start at 7.00pm. Further information can be found on Cuckfield Parish Council’s website: cuckfield.gov.uk

Dracula or A Pain in the Neck!: Friday, 24th November 2017 Doors open 7pm Show starts 7.30pm

Rain or Shine proudly present a new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s famous Gothic fantasy... With a twist! Dracula.... or A Pain in the Neck. A Thrilling new comedy you can really sink your teeth into! After the success of 2016’s The Hound of the Baskervilles, Rain or Shine bring you yet another Classic novel... but with their own individual comedic style! A lone English solicitor makes an ill-fated visit to an important client at a remote and mysterious castle. Soon afterwards, Count Dracula moves to London, where a bizarre plague begins to stalk its inhabitants. Can an intrepid team led by maverick-doctor, Professor Abraham Van Helsing prevent the infamous Count from getting his fangs into everyone before his grip over the people of London proves fatal? An atmospheric tale of maidens in distress, dark nights and vampires is here presented by Rain or Shine as you’ve never seen it before... Hailed last year as ‘a delicious mirthfest’ Rain or Shine will be raising the stakes by expanding on their new brand of ‘Morecambe & Wise-ish comedy’ style for another season of mystery, mayhem, but above all multi-role madness! So book your tickets for a fang-tastic evening with lots of bite. This production is suitable for families from 6/7 years old. Tickets available from Cuckfield Parish Office at The Queen’s Hall Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm Adult £10 Child under 15 years £6 - cash or cheque only. Please call 01444 454276 or 451610 for reservations.

Christmas Craft & Gift Fair: at The Old School, Cuckfield on Saturday 18th November from10am - 2pm.

Perfect for Christmas gift ideas. Father Christmas will be there!

Cuckfield Baptist Church: are having a Christmas Craft Make and Take evening on Friday 24th November from 7 - 9.00. Enjoy a relaxed evening of festive crafting with seasonal refreshments and a short Christian talk about Christmas. This is a free event but donations are welcome.

Ensemble Reza concert: on Saturday, 25th November at Holy Trinity Church at 7..00pm when the church will be bathed in the warm gloow of candlelight. With a glass of mulled wine and a fantastic programme of music to start the festive season.

The programme will include Britten’s Three Divertimenti for String Quartet,

Mozart’s String quintet in G Minor and Rimsky Korsakov’s Sextet in A major. Tickets available from Carousel Music, Haywards Heath and Pepperbox, Cuckfield at £13 for adults and £3 for under 18’s; also from the Ensemble Reza website.