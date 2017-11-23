The Lunchtime Concert: at the Church on Friday 1st December at 1.00pm is a recital by Meridian Voices directed by Holy Trinity’s own organist, Richard Jenkinson. Free entrance; tea and coffee are available.

Family Carol Service: at the Baptist Church is on Sunday 17th December at 4.00 until 6pm. Join us for our Christmas Carol Service when we will think about how the Bible helps to answer some of the more challenging questions at Christmas and points us towards the joy we so long for. Creche & children’s activities included. For more information email: cuckfieldbaptistchurch@gmail.com or Tel: 01444 473531

The Annual Christmas Tree Festival: takes place over the weekend of 9th and 10th December. The Church will be awash with colour when over 50 decorated Christmas trees are displayed in the church.