Cuckfield carol concert for charity

Residents of Cuckfield and surrounding towns and villages are invited to get festive by joining Alzheimer’s Society’s Cuckfield Christmas Carol Concert.

Organised by members of the Mid Sussex Dementia Forum – a group of people living well with dementia in the village – the concert will be held on Friday December 2 from 3.30pm at Holy Trinity Church, in Cuckfield.

Visitors and organisers will hit the high notes with readings and carols. Supporting the concert are students from Warden Park Academy, along with members of the Cuckoo Choir, singing two Christmas Carols. The hour-long concert will be followed by a Christmas De Café from 4.30pm with free refreshments and all are welcome to attend. For more information on the event or dementia, call Alzheimer’s Society Sussex Helpline on 01403 213017.

Contributed by the Alzheimer’s Society

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.