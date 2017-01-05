Ditchling Film Society: On Thursday 12 January the Society is showing Bridge of Spies. During the cold war the Soviet Union captures a US pilot, Francis Gary Powers, after shooting down his U-2 spy plane. Powers is sentenced to ten years in prison and his only hope is New York lawyer, James Donovan, played by Tom Hanks, who is recruited by a CIA operative to negotiate his release. This gripping drama is based on a true story which is both powerful and full of intrigue. Director: Steven Spielberg, English, German, Russian. 2015. 142 mins. 12A Cert. On Thursday 2 February the Society is showing Mustang, a Turkish/French movie which is based on the female director’s personal life. Director: Deniz Gamze Erguven. Turkish. 97 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling WI: The next meeting is on Thursday 12 January at the President’s house. Nancy Stafford is talking about Anecdotes and Tales of an Air Hostess. For further information please contact Briony Coomber on 01273 845069.

Hurst, Hassocks and Ditchling U3A: The meetings for January and February are as follows. Friday 20 January, Adastra Hall at 2pm. Gill Parker, My Life as a Bunny Girl. Friday 24 February, Adastra Hall at 2pm. Paul Wilson, Pirates and Smugglers.

Ditchling, Westmeston and Streat Neighbourhood Plan: We are holding a second consultation giving residents a chance to comment further on the proposed housing sites, and green space protection. Following our consultation in early 2016, some sites have been ruled out while others have been proposed by landowners. This second consultation runs until 28 January, with an open morning in Ditchling Village Hall on Saturday 21 January from 10am to 12.30pm. Details of the proposed sites for development and for green space designation will be on display. It has been a hard task to find the sites for fifteen plus houses the planning authorities told us we MUST FIND in Ditchling. While much of the plan could be finalised at the end of the first consultation, we had to keep searching for possible development sites however small. We have also used this time to develop a comprehensive environment, conservation and green space preservation policy. So come and give us your views on 21 January, or email us at beaconvillages@aol.com. All documents are on our website, www.beaconvillagesplan.co.uk. The plan will be formally submitted to the South Downs Park Authority after the consultation before it is put to a referendum of all residents.

