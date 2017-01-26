Ditchling Film Society: On Thursday 2 February the Society is showing Mustang, a Turkish/French movie which is based on the female director’s personal life. Set in a remote village in northern Turkey, the film depicts the lives of five young orphaned sisters and the challenges they face growing up in a conservative society. Lale and her sisters are walking home from school, playing innocently with some boys. The “immorality” of their play sets off a scandal with unexpected consequences as a result of which, their home is progesssively transformed into a prison. Instruction in homemaking replaces school and marriages start being arranged. Sharing a common passion for freedom, the sisters find ways of getting around the constraints imposed on them. Her debut film, often shocking and gut-wrenching, is an accomplished study of life for young females in Turkey but it is also feisty, poetic and hilarious. Director: Deniz Gamze Erguven. Turkish. 2016. 97 mins. 15 Cert. On Thursday 2 March the Society is showing Sunset Song. Director: Terence Davies. English. 2015. 135 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling WI: Our January meeting was held at our President’s house and we were entertained by a lovely, amusing and informative talk by Nancy Stafford about her life as an Air Hostess. She brought lots of items with her, to demonstrate her talk which made it very interesting. This was followed by tea and biscuits. Our next meeting is on Thursday 2 February at 2.15pm in Ditchling Village Hall. Saturday 18 February, 10am-12 noon is our very popular Marmalade Morning in Ditchling Village Hall. Entry fee £1.00. Children under 16 years free. There will be lots of homemade preserves as well as marmalade, a cake and a plant stall. We look forward to seeing a lot of visitors. There is free parking behind the Village Hall. Any queries, please contact Briony Coomber on 01273 845069.

Ditchling Parish Council: is inviting bids to purchase ground maintenance items as a whole lot, and clear them from the Council’s property. There is an Open House and a chance to view the items on Saturday 4 February 2017 at the Groundsmans Hut, Ditchling Recreation Ground, Lewes Road, Ditchling, from 10am-11.30am. Sealed bids will then be submitted by 13 February 2017. The successful bidder will pay the agreed price, plus £1,000 to Ditchling Parish Council. Once all items have been cleared, the £1,000 excess will be refunded in full. Any further information please contact the Clerk to Ditchling Parish Council on 01273 844733.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.