Neighbourhood Plan: Thank you to everyone who came to the Ditchling, Streat and Westmeston Neighbourhood Plan open morning on January 21. More than 200 people visited to find out more about the possible housing sites and proposed protected green spaces. All comments will be taken into account before the final submission of the plan to the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA). We have no choice but to find a minimum of 15 new houses in Ditchling and this has been a very hard process. Not everyone will be happy with the outcome, but we hope that overall the plans will meet the needs of the local community while also fitting in with the national policies that we have to follow. The alternative is to have no plan, and be open to developers building without any local needs and preferences being taken onto account. Once the SDNPA has approved the plan, an independent examiner ensures it meets all the necessary criteria as laid down by the government. It will then be put to a referendum of all residents in Ditchling. You can find out more and keep up to date at www.beaconvillagesplan.co.uk

Ditchling WI: meet this afternoon, Thursday 2 February at 2.15pm in Ditchling Village Hall. Jackie Marsh-Hobbs. Brighton Aquarium. Visitors welcome. Any queries please contact Briony Coomber on 01273 845069. Don’t forget the Marmalade Market on Saturday 18 February in Ditchling Village Hall, 10am-12noon.

Ditchling Film Society: showing tonight, Thursday 2 February in Ditchling Village Hall - Mustang. This Turkish/French movie is based on the female director’s personal life and depicts the lives of five young orphaned sisters and the challenges they face growing up in a conservative society. Her debut film, often shocking and gut-wrenching, is an accomplished study of life for young females in Turkey but is also feisty, poetic and hilarious. Director: Deniz Gamze Erguven. Turkish. 2016. 97 mins. 15 Cert. On Thursday 2 March the Society is showing Sunset Song. Director: Terence Davies. English. 2015. 135 mins. 15 Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.