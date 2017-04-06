Ditchling Film Society: tonight (Thursday 6 April), the Society is showing Dheepan in Ditchling Village Hall. The film is a powerful story about a Tamil freedom fighter called Dheepan, who decides to flee civil war-ravaged Sri Lanka taking with him two strangers, a woman and a child, hoping that it will be easier for them to claim asylum in Europe. They escape to France where Dheepan finds employment in a run-down housing project in Paris. Here, whilst pretending to be a “family”, they try to reconstruct their lives. Winner of the 2016 Palme d’Or, this a gripping crime drama packed with grandeur. Director: Jacques Audiard. Tamil, French, English. 2015. 115 mins. 15 Cert. The film starts at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

New Trophy for Ditchling Horticultural Society: A brand new trophy was presented for the first time at Ditchling Horticultural Society’s Spring Bulb Show on 11 March. Mrs Valerie Winter, for many years a successful exhibitor of daffodils, donated a silver cup to the Floral Art section of the show. Chairman John Oughton said, “It is a big occasion for a Society to receive a new trophy, and we were glad that Mrs Winter agreed to present it this first time”. The trophy, for an arrangement of flowers grown in the exhibitor’s garden, was won by Mrs Shirley Cox. The Spring Bulb Show is the first of three annual produce shows in Ditchling. This year saw a record number of entries as the Village Hall was filled with beautiful displays of daffodils and other spring flowers as well as crafts and cookery. Entries included Tete-aTete daffodils grown by children from St Margaret’s School, from bulbs donated by Peter Eastwood Plants. Three other trophies were also presented at the Spring Show, the Bob Webb Cup won by Mrs Valerie Winter, Crosby Cook Trophy won by Mrs Helen Court and the Herbert Bannister Cup won by Mrs Valerie Winter.

Lennox Cato, BBC1 Antiques Roadshow Furniture Specialist: is coming to give a talk on Friday 7 April in Ditchling Village Hall, 7 for 7.30pm. Lennox has built up a reputation for finding the unusual and is a member of Antique Dealers BADA and LAPADA. He specialises in eighteenth and nineteenth century English furniture and related items. Admission is £10 and includes a glass of wine. Tickets available from Ditchling Village Post Office or bdollings@aol.com.

Trip to Pashley Manor: Ditchling Horticultural Society is organising a trip to the lovely Pashley Manor, near Wadhurst, on Wednesday 3 May. This is during their spectacular Tulip Festival. The coach leaves at 9am. Tickets are available from Ditchling Village Post Office. Horticultural Society members £17 and Non-members £22. The price includes coach travel and entrance.

