Duets by Peter Quilter 10-13 May: Well the time has flown by and, as you read this, everyone will be feverishly working away to ensure that everything will be “alright on the night” for the Players Spring 2017 production. The author of Duets, Peter Quilter, may not be a well known name, but he is a successful West End and Broadway playwright whose plays have been translated into twenty seven languages and performed in over forty countries. He is best known for his Broadway play, End of the Rainbow about the final months in the life of Judy garland and Glorias about Florence Foster Jenkins, the worst singer in the world, which was nominated for the Lawrence Olivier award for the best new comedy. Duets is a comedy in four acts looking at the funny and chaotic world of love and relationships from many different angles and all are a tribute to the strength and madness of the human heart. Tickets are £8 (Wednesday) and £9 (Thursday to Saturday) and are now on sale at Chatts Estates, 34 High Street, Ditchling. Telephone 02173 844500. We look forward to seeing you in the audience.

Ditchling Downs WI: was very grateful to Maxine Peel-Yates who stepped in at the last minute after our booked speaker had to cancel. Maxine is the South East Regional Legacy Manager for Cancer Research UK and what could have been a difficult subject to give a talk on was the reverse. Maxine was very positive about the work Cancer Research is doing saying that results are improving rapidly year on year and that by 2034 they are hoping that four in five people diagnosed with cancer will have a positive outcome. The talk was informative, even humorous at times and Maxine introduced a few interactive questions and answers which I am pleased to say we did rather well. We were very happy to welcome for a special evening in the village hall, Lennox Cato who gave a talk called My Life in Antiques. What an interesting life he has lived. Adopted by a couple in Brighton who were antique dealers, Lennox began dealing copying his father at a young age and found that buying and selling on immediately beat having a paper round. His career progressed from showrooms in Brighton, Lewes and finally Edenbridge. He currently sits on the Council of the British Antiques Dealers Association not to mention BBC’s Antiques Road Show. Our speaker for our May meeting is Geoffrey Mead, Sussex Coastline, at the Friend’s Meeting House, 7 for 7.30pm on Tuesday 2 May. Visitors very welcome. Any queries please contact Barbara Dollings on 01273 843892.

Trip to Pashley Manor: Ditchling Horticultural Society is organising a trip to the lovely Pashley Manor, near Wadhurst, on Wednesday 3 May. This is during their spectacular Tulip Festival. The coach leaves at 9am. Tickets are available from Ditchling Post Office. Horticultural Society members £17 and non-members £22. The price includes coach travel and entrance.

Ditchling Film Society: is showing Ethel and Ernest on Friday 5 May in Ditchling Village Hall with the author Raymond Briggs coming along for a Question and Answer session. There is a charge of £5 for everyone, including members, to be paid on the door as unfortunately we are unable to sell any tickets in advance. The film starts at 8pm and doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Director: Roger Mainwood. English. 94 mins. PG Cert.

