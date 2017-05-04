Voices of the South, Ditchling Singers: We are a friendly local group who enjoy singing with our M.D Brett Wellcone. We meet fortnightly at the Meeting House, Ditchling on a Sunday afternoon 4pm-6pm (small fee at each session). If you would like to try a free taster session, we would be happy to see you - no audition needed, just come and join our sing-a--long on 7 or 21 May. For further details, please telephone 01273 844818.

Attic Art Club: Come along to the original art fair running from 19-21 May at Ditchling Village Hall. Friday 12 noon-8pm. Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. There is no charge for entry to the exhibition, but visitors are invited to support our chosen charity, the Dame Vera Lynn Charity for Children with Cerebral Palsy. This is part of the annual art trail with sixteen participating venues in and around Ditchling. For a full list and further information please see www.artinditchling.co.uk and the whole open houses list of trails and venues at www.aoh.org.uk. Brochures and leaflets are available at a number of key locations throughout the village.

The Keymer Folk Dance Club: will be holding a Summer Dance at Ditchling Village Green and Barn on Monday 5th June 2017 commencing at 7.00pm with an American Supper to share in the barn at 9.00pm. Admission £3 or £5 for a member bringing one non-member. All are welcome. See our website www.keymerfolkdanceclub.com

Duets by Peter Quilter 10-13 May: Tickets are now available for the Ditchling Players spring production. Duets is a comedy in four acts looking at the funny and chaotic world of love and relationships from many different angles and all are a tribute to the strength and madness of the human heart. Tickets are £8 (Wednesday) and £9 (Thursday to Saturday) and are available from Chatt Estates, 34 High Street, Ditchling. Telephone 01273 844500. We look forward to seeing you in the audience.

Ditchling Film Society: In May there are two films, the first of which is tomorrow, Friday 5 May. The Society is showing Ethel and Ernest by Raymond Briggs and the Society is delighted to announce that Raymond Briggs is coming along for a Question and Answer session, so do have your questions ready! There will be a small charge for everybody, including members, to be paid on the door as unfortunately we are unable to sell tickets in advance. Director: Roger Mainwood. English. 94 minutes. PG Cert. The second film will be shown on Thursday 18 May and is called I Daniel Blake. Director: Ken Loach. English. 2016. 100 minutes. 15 Cert. And on Thursday 1 June the Society is showing A Bigger Splash. Director: Luca Guadagnino, English, Italian, 2015, 125 minutes, 15 Cert. The films are shown in Ditchling VIllage Hall and the films start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for a small sum payable at the door.

Ditchling Preschool: Spacious hall and garden in the heart of Ditchling. Rated “Good” by Ofsted. Further information available by contacting Manager Fiona Hughes on 01273 846115 or ditchlingpreschool@gmail.com. See website www.ditchlingpreschool.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.