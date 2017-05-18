The Rude Mechanicals: at 7.30pm on Wednesday 28 June on Ditchling Village Green. Popular Rude Mechanical Theatre is back in Ditchling with a brand new play with live music called The Commercial Traveller - funny, romantic and moving. It is London in 1924 and rich, powerful tycoon and former East End barrow boy, Sir Arthur Cattermole is unhappy. His son, Gerald, whom he has spent his hard-earned brass on educating him at Eton, is in love with the girl next door, the beautiful Isabelle and daughter of a hard-up doctor, Cornelius Truss. Sir Arthur sends Gerald off to Africa leaving the young lovers heartbroken. After a year with no news form Gerald, Isabelle is convinced her lover has found someone else and decides to become a nun. To tell you any more about the play would spoil the plot. So do come along to the Village Green and see what happens in this moving and funny play. Tickets are available from the Village Post Office and the Company ‘s website - www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk. Adults £16, Seniors £15, Students £12, Children £9 and Families £40. Picnics welcome from 6pm. Please do bring along chairs and rugs.

Ditchling Film Society: is showing tonight (Thursday 18 May) I Daniel Blake. Directed by Ken Loach the film is about a hard-working, middle-aged carpenter, Daniel, played by Dave Johns, who after suffering a hear attack, requires state benefits. He crosses paths with a single mother, Katie, played by Hayley Squires, and her two young children, Daisy and Dylan. Katie’s only chance to escape a one-room homeless hostel in London has been to accept a flat in a city unknown to her, 300 miles away. Daniel and Katie then find themselves in a no-man’s land, caught on the barbed wire of welfare bureaucracy as played out against the rhetoric of “striver and skiver” in modern-day Britain. A quietly fearsome drama and winner of the 2016 Palme D’Or at Cannes. Director, Ken Loach. English. 2016. 100 mins. 15 Cert. On Thursday 1 June the Society is showing A Bigger Splash. Director, Luca Guadagnino. English. Italian. 2015. 125 mins. 15 Cert. And on Thursday 6 July the Society is showing The Moon and the Sledgehammer. Director, Philip Trevelyan. English. 1971. 69 mins. U Cert. The films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall and start at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary member are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Attic Art Club: Come along to the original art fair running from 19-21 May at Ditchling Village Hall. Friday 12 noon-8pm. Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. There is no charge for entry to the exhibition, but visitors are invited to support our chosen charity, the Dame Vera Lynn Charity for Children with Cerebral Palsy. Dame Vera and her daughter Virginia are kindly lending the Attic Club a couple of their paintings to display during the exhibition. This is part of the annual art trail with sixteen participating venues in and around Ditchling. For a full list and further information please see www.artinditchling.co.uk and the whole open houses list of the trail and venues at www.aoh.org.uk. Brochures and leaflets are available at a number of key locations throughout the village.

Ditchling Parish Council Newsletter Two: Ditchling Parish Council have submitted a planning application to construct a forty space car park at Middle Bollands field on the Keymer Road. The South Downs National Park is considering the application under the reference SDNP/17/01358/FUL. Parish Council Precept - full details about the Council’s budget including their income and expenditure, is available on their website www.ditchlingpc.org.uk/council-documents. Phone scams - Katy Bourne, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex, has made tackling elder exploitation one of her top priorities in a bid to protect older people in the county from financial abuse. You can call the police on 101 or report fraud by speaking to advisers at Action Fraud, the national fraud reporting centre, by phoning 0300 123 2040.

