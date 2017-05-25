Ditchling Downs WI: Our speaker for May was Dr Geoffrey Mead with a talk on the Sussex Coastline. Dr Mead’s illustrated talk started at Chichester Harbour and followed the coast round to Rye. Many of the illustrations were old and it was interesting to compare the changes that had occured over the years. Highlights were Jack and Jill Mills traditional fish smokers, their tiny restaurant situated in Kings Arches, definitely worth a visit, Saltdean Lido opening again this summer and the photo of a man in the nineteenth century carrying a yoke on his shoulders full of the blue stones from the beach at Rye Harbour. Pictures of Regency houses contrasted greatly with pictures of the 1930s where old railway carriages were converted into houses dotted along the seafront. Together with Dr Mead’s educated information on the flora and birdlife seen in isolated areas, it was a most interesting and informative talk. Our next speaker for the June meeting is Tessa Boase, Grace Higgins, the Charleston Housekeeper. Visitors welcome. Please contact Barbara Dollings on 01273 843892. Friends Meeting House, on Tuesday 6 June. 7 for 7.30pm.

