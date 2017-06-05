Fuel: new to Ditchling is a lovely coffee shop situated at 68 Lewes Road, just by the Nye. Some of you might know Nick’s coffee shop at Hassocks station and he has now opened here in Ditching. Serving coffee, hand rolled loose leaf tea, delicious cakes and light bites, Fuel is open every day. Dogs welcome with special treats just for them.

Ditching Film Society: Tonight (Thursday 1 June), the Society is showing A Bigger Splash. Rock legend, Marianne Lane, (Tilda Swinton) is recuperating on the volcanic island of Pantelleria with her partner Paul, (Matthias Schoenaerts) when the bombastic and avidly free-thinking record producer and old flame Harry (Ralph Fiennes) arrives unexpectedly with his precocious daughter, Penelope, (Dakota Johnson). The ensuing friction, jealousy, passionate intrigue and fierce recriminations fuel this often funny, constantly edgy film inspired by Jacques Deray’s 1969 psychological drama, La Piscine. The film which is both absorbing and visually arresting is powerfully acted by an immensely talented cast. Director, Luca Guadagnino. English. Italian. 2015. 125 mins. 15 Cert. And on Thursday 6 July, the Society is showing The Moon and the Sledgehammer. Director: Philip Trevelyan. English. 1971. 69 mins. U Cert. Films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5.00 payable at the door.

Westmeston Summer Fayre: Saturday 29 July, 2-5pm at Westmeston Parish Hall, Lewes Road, Westmeston. Come along and join in a fun afternoon for all the family with games, bouncy castles, races for the family, Cup Cake and other challenges, raffle, cream teas, classic car display, Model T Ford rides, beer tent and lots more. Easy parking. Tickets at the gate. Adults £2.50, children free. All proceed to St Peter and St James Hospice (Charity No 1056114) and Westmeston Parish Room Trust (Charity No 1016350). For more details please visit www.westmeston.org.uk/news or call 01273 843936.

