Ditchling WI: Our July meeting was our Celebration Lunch to commemorate 100 years of Ditchling WI. Our visitors included invited guests from other local WIs in our group and others who have helped in various ways. A lovely lunch was provided by the committee followed by a beautifully decorated cake to celebrate the 100 years. Margaret Watson entertained us royally on the harp with a medley of well known tunes. It was a wonderful day and everyone enjoyed it. Our next meeting is our August coffee morning in aid of the Kent and Sussex Air Ambulance. September 7 meeting at 2.15pm. Anna Astin on Jolly Hockey Sticks in Ditchling Village Hall. Any queries please contact Briony Coomber on 01273 845069.

Westmeston Summer Fayre: on Saturday 29 July from 2-5pm. Adults £2.50, children free. Tickets at the gate or call 01273 843936. There is fun for all the family and attractions include a beer tent, bouncy castle, cream teas and stalls. Races start at 2.30pm for adults and children and you can join in the egg and spoon, sack, three-legged and carry the water. Judging for the Challenges and Competitions starts at 3pm and include create an animal made from vegetables and/or fruit, create a garden on a dinner plate and display a simple bunch of garden flowers in a jam jar. You can also have a ride in a Model T Ford. Further details on website - www.westmeston.org.uk. All proceeds to Westmeston Parish Room Trust (Charity No 1016350) and St Peter and St James Hospice (Charity No 1056114).

Ditchling PreSchool: Spacious hall and garden in the heart of Ditchling. Rated “Good” by Ofsted. Further information available by contacting Manager Fiona Hughes on 01273 846115 or ditchlingpreschool@gmail.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.