Ditchling Horticultural Society: The Annual Summer Show took place on Saturday 8 July in Ditchling Village Hall. There was a record number of entries this year in spite of the challenging weather over the last few weeks. The high standard of flowers and produce was praised by the judges. This year’s trophy winners were: Committee Challenge Cup for the best patio pot, Mrs Annie Sandercock; Nat Catchpole Trophy for the best flowering plant in a pot, Mrs Valerie Winter; Edie Catchpole Trophy for the highest number of points in fruit and vegetable classes, Dr Victoria Ingham; Reg Strube Cup for the highest number of points in floral art classes, Mrs Joyce Laing; Macaulay Challenge Cup for the most meritorious exhibit of sweet peas, Mr John Oughton; Copper Kettle for the most meritorious exhibit of fruit, Mrs Jenny Froud and the Jeffrey Cup for the best rose in show, Mrs Laura van Stiphout. The Autumn Show will be held on Sunday 10 September at 2pm in Ditchling Village Hall.

60s Music Evening in Ditchling: on Saturday 21 October at 7.30pm in Ditchling Village Hall. Due to popular demand the 60s music evening is back. Come and dance to the Rolling Stones, Kinks, Supremes, Manfred Mann and all your favourites and help raise money for the Fauna and Flora International Charity (Charity Number 1011102). Tickets are now on sale at Ditchling Village Post Office or by phoning 01273 845361. No tickets will be available on the door. Tickets still just cost £13 including light refreshments. A well-stocked bar will be available, with all profits going to the charity, but you can bring your own drinks if you prefer. Make sure you get Satisfaction by getting your tickets early.

The Great Logo Challenge: Ditchling Horticultural Society needs your help. The Society is looking for a design for a new logo. The Society invites all readers to design a logo that will help build the recognition of the DHS firmly in the eye and mind of the public. Here are some tips in helping you to design the logo. It should be simple and memorable. Also it should be functional and be able to be used in different formats with clear space around the logo. Ideally two colours and transferable to digital advertising and to print both large and small. The winner of the competition will receive a prize of £50 in garden vouchers. Please send your entry to the Secretary Mary Holman at mary.holman@btinternet.com or by post to Appleshade, 38 East End Lane, Ditchling BN6 8UP.

Cyclists Fighting Cancer: a unique shop/showroom has just opened in Lewes Road, Ditchling. CFC is a charity (Charity Number 1140017) which provides a unique and highly effective way of helping kids with cancer through activity and exercise. It gives new bikes, tandems and specially adapted trikes to children and young people who have been affected by cancer. If you are able to help out as a volunteer at the shop or workshop, please get in contact with Matt on 07872 067790 or matt@cyclistsfc.org.uk, or even better drop by and see him. The shop is right next to Fuel, the village’s latest coffee and tea shop serving delicious snacks and refreshments. If you have a bike that you no longer need, please think about donating it to the CFC shop and you can also have your bike serviced there.

Ditchling Downs WI: For our July meeting we were happy to welcome one of our own members, Ann Bacon, who gave a very interesting and informative talk on Archaeology and the old Ditchling. Athough Ann claimed that she was only an enthusiastic archaeology amateur she gave an extremely knowledgeable talk on Ditchling through the ages from the Paleolithic age through to the Iron age showing many examples of flint tools found in the local area together with details of soil structures and how small groups lived under sandstone outcrops and ledges or caves for shelter and protection for wild animals. The next meeting is on 6 September at the Friends Meeting House when we welcome Sally Wentworth James as our Speaker. 7 for 7.30pm. Visitors are always welcome. Any queries please contact Barbara Dollings on 01273 843892.

