60s Music Evening in Ditchling: Tickets for this ever-popular event are selling fast, so, if you fancy dancing to the Rolling Stones, Beatles, Kinks, Manfred Mann and other famous 60s artistes, don’t delay and get your ticket from Ditchling Post Office or by phoning 01273 845361. The event is raising money for wildlife and will be hosted by top Brighton DJ Tommy the Legend. Tickets cost £13 and include light refreshments. A well-stocked bar will be available and there’ll be exciting spot prizes to add to the fun. All proceeds go to Fauna and Flora International (Charity Number 1011102) and the money raised will be used to protect critically-endangered lowland gorillas in Africa. Do come along to this important evening and look forward to seeing you there. Saturday 21 October at 7.30pm in Ditchling Village Hall.

