Ditchling Horticultural Society: The 2017 Autumn Show will be held this coming Sunday 10 September in Ditchling Village Hall at 2pm. Once again we have had two very successful Shows this year despite some unusual weather conditions. The Autumn Show is the main Fruit and Vegetable Show with produce and flowers not required by exhibitors auctioned at the end of the Show. There are also classes for Floral Art which includes a class for a petite arrangement using wild flowers and/or seed heads. Once again the children will be exhibiting Sunflowers either as plants or photos of the plants they have grown, there will also be a class for A Garden on a Dinner Plate. There will be a photographic competition of A Stile which should prove interesting. Muriel’s Draw will be held as usual, the tickets for which are £1 each. When you have a look around why not have a cup of tea and a piece of homemade cake for £2. There will be a suggestions box on the table. We hope you will put in your ideas and comments which will be considered by the Committee. Entry is 50p for non members, children will not be charged. Look forward to seeing you.

