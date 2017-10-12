Ditchling Players: Light of Heart by Emlyn Williams, 22-25 November. The auditions held in August for the 2017 production were well attended and the Director, Liz Burton, had no problems in casting this play. There will be some familiar faces on the stage from Ditchling and our friends at Wivelsfield, so it’s going to be another terrific production.

For those of you not familiar with the play, it revolves around actor, Maddoc Thomas, and his daughter, Cattrin, who live in a London rooming house and struggle to make ends meet due to Maddoc’s drunkenness. When Robert, a composer, moves into one of the rooms he tries to interest Maddoc in a small part in a stage production which he finally takes. Their fortune appears to be turning when a rich widow invests money into a production on the proviso that Maddoc plays the lead. Romance also blossoms, but will it all end in tears?

As Liz Burton says, “I love this play with its poetic language, wonderful, well-drawn characters and warmth. Yes, there is sadness, but also a lot of joy and hope. I hope that the cast and audience will love it as much as I do”. Tickets for this production go on sale on Monday 30 October and are available from our Box Office, Chatt Estates, 34 High Street, Ditchling. Telephone 01273 844500. The Ditchling Players look forward to seeing you in the audience.