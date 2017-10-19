Ditchling Film Society: In November the Society is showing two films. The first one on Thursday 2 November is Embrace of the Serpent.

In the early 1900s a young Shaman in the Colombian Amazon, who is the last survivor of his tribe, helps a sick, German explorer and his local guide search for a rare and sacred healing plant. It is a haunting and beautifully shot film which transports us into the realm of the mystical and surreal. Director, Ciro Guerra. Germany. 2016. 125 mins. 12A Cert.

The second film on Thursday 11 November is The Other Side of Hope which is a coolly comic take on the refugee crisis. A Finnish comedy drama in which a Syrian refugee befriends a poker-playing, former travelling salesman who is trying to start a restaurant business. Director, Aki Kaurismaki. Finland. 2017. 98 mins. 12A Cert.

The films are shown in Ditchling Village Hall starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.