Result of 60s Music Evening: The 60s Disco held on October 21 in Ditchling raised £1,700 for Fauna and Flora International. The money will go to the charity’s gorilla project in Africa, aiming to protect endangered gorillas and their shrinking habitat. This project began in the 1990s, set up by Sir David Attenborough to combat the decline of these great apes. Organiser Sylvia Bain would like to thank all those who helped, donated or attended this sold-out event which was greatly enjoyed by all those 60s music fans present. Apologies to those disappointed music fans unable to get a ticket.

Ditchling Film Society: Tonight’s (Thursday 2 November ) film is Embrace of the Serpent. In the early 1990s a young Shaman in the Colombian Amazon, who is the last survivor of his tribe, helps a sick, German explorer and his local guide search for a rare and sacred healing plant. It is a haunting and beautifully shot film which transports us into the realm of the mystical and surreal. Director: Ciro Guerra. Germany 2016. 125 mins. 12A Cert. The film is shown in Ditchling Village Hall starting at 8pm. Doors open at 7.30pm. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.