Ditchling Film Society: Tonight’s film (Thursday 9 November), The Other Side of Hope, is a coolly comic take on the refugee crisis. In this Finnish comedy drama a Syrian refugee befriends a poker-playing, former travelling salesman who is trying to start a restaurant business. Director: Aki Kaurismaki. Finland. 2017. 98 mins. 12A Cert. The film is shown in Ditchling Village Hall. Free coffee and biscuits beforehand and wine can be purchased by the glass. There is ample free parking behind the hall. Guests and temporary members are welcome for the sum of £5 payable at the door.

Ditchling Players: Tickets are now available from our Box Office for the autumn production. The Players are putting on The Light of Heart by Emlyn Williams from Wednesday 22 to Saturday 25 November with curtain up at 8pm. Tickets are £8 for the Wednesday performance and £9 Thursday-Saturday. Please ring Chatt Estates on 01273 844500 to select your seat or visit them at 34 High Street, Ditchling. We look forward to seeing you in the audience.

Ditchling Christmas Market: Here is a new date for you diary. The first ever Ditchling Christmas Market is being held on Saturday 2 December from 12noon to 4pm on the Barn on Ditchling Village Green. Come along for what promises to be a fun and interesting event. Children will be kept busy with a range of festive arts and crafts activities, including decorations for them to gift and take home, and a science stall. There will also be face painting, fancy dress and the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and his Chief Elf in the magical Santa’s Grotto. In the sunken garden there is a food market offering proper coffee, luxury hot chocolate, mulled wine and more. Hog roast, farm sausages, pies and mince pies. Christmas trees and wreaths for sale. All the profits will be donated to Ditchling Preschool. And don’t forget the fancy dress competition. Adults £1.50, and children free.