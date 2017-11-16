Ditchling Support Group: for Lucy’s UK Donkey Foundation, Registered Charity Number 1174959, is having a stall in Burgess Hill for the Switching on of the Christmas Lights. Do come along and say hello to us and find out more about the Charity which assists in the rescue and care for donkeys in the Holy Land. The event is this coming Saturday 18 November, from 11am-5pm. For further information about the Charity, please ring the Ditchling Support Group on 01273 846323, Monday - Friday, 10am-4pm only, or see www.lucysdonkeyfoundation.org.uk. We look forward to seeing you there.

Ditchling WI: The November meeting was the Annual Meeting. Annual reports of the year were given by the Secretary and the Vice President and then voting took place for the President for the coming year. Everyone enjoyed the social time and there was also a quiz and refreshments. The raffle was won by Madeleine and the Flower of the Month by Briony. The next meeting is on Thursday 7 December at 2.15pm in Ditchling Village Hall and is the Christmas party when Father Christmas with his sack full of gifts should be turning up. There is a competition for a Christmas Parcel. All are welcome. Any queries, please contact Briony on 01273 845069.

Ditchling Village Christmas Evening Event: on Friday 8 December, 6-9pm. Come along and get into the festive spirit at this special event. Local wine tastings, music, Swedish folk singing in the Church, Arts and Crafts in the Barn on the Green. The Museum, shops in the village and Turner Dumbrells will be open to welcome in the festive season.