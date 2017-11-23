Ditchling Players: Don’t miss the latest production from the Players currently now on at Ditchling Village Hall until this Saturday 25 November.

The Players are putting on The Light of Heart by Emlyn Williams with curtain up at 8pm. Tickets, £9 each, are available from Chatt Estates on 01273 844500 to select your seat or visit them at 34 High Street, Ditchling. We look forward to seeing you in the audience.