Enterprise Challenge focuses on family life

Enterprise Challenge took place at Chailey School on Wednesday, 16th November.

It is a one-day enterprise competition that takes place annually.

The day gives Year 10 students an inspirational, exciting and educational opportunity to create a product and develop their own business plan. Their products were based on the following brief: ‘Families spend an average of 34 minutes a day together. Create a product or service that encourages families to spend time together.’

The school invited a team of guest mentors with a business background who worked with the teams of students during the morning, giving them guidance, advice and support.

These visitors then picked a winner on the criteria: creative, clearly communicated, viable and likely to succeed.

Contributed by Chailey School

