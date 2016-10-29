Fancy dress and procession for Lindfield Bonfire Night

This year Lindfield Bonfire Society will be holding our Bonfire Night celebration on Saturday November 5.

Our celebrations will start with our fancy dress competition at the King Edward Hall, followed by a torch light procession around Lindfield. On the Common the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and lighting of the bonfire will take place, before ending the evening with our grand firework display.

We will regularly update our web site and Facebook page with news and details in the run up to our event, so please keep checking in to see what is happening.

Our street collection on the night is in aid of local children’s charities: Chestnut Tree House, Court Meadow RDA, C.L.A.P.A., Kangaroos and Orchard House.

As always we really look forward to seeing you all on the night, but please:

1) Do not bring sparklers, fireworks or bangers into the village or onto the Common as it is dangerous and against the law (yes, even the sparklers!).

2) LBS operate a strict no fireworks policy outside of our display. The discharging of rookies, bangers or other fireworks is not permitted before the procession, during it or in the public viewing areas.

3) Please do not bring pets to our night.

4) For public safety no drones are allowed at our event. Anyone found operating one will be reported to the police.

5) Please be considerate to local residents before, during and after our event.

2.00pm – Guy Building Competition Judging – Lindfield Common (free to enter)

6.30pm – Fancy Dress Competition – at the King Edward Hall (free to enter)

7.30pm – Torchlight Procession – parade through the village

8.15pm – Lighting of the Bonfire – preceded by the Traditional Bonfire Prayer

8.30pm – Grand Firework Display – on Lindfield Common

9.00pm – End of show

For news and details consult http://www.lindfieldbonfiresociety.co.uk/ or look up ‘Lindfield Bonfire Society’ on Facebook.

Contributed by Lindfield Bonfire Society

