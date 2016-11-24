Fred’s Shed - promoting gardening to children

A local author plans to get children interested in gardening, with the help of a series of books about Grandpa Fred and his garden shed.

Mark Johnson, from Burgess Hill, told the Middy how he teamed up with Haywards Heath artist Louise Dunford to create the books.

The first, entitled The Garden of the Year, is on sale now. Written in rhyming couplets, it features Fred, his shed full of talking garden tools, and his granddaughter Caitlin - a character based on Mark’s real life elder daughter.

“The big picture is to get kids interested in gardening too,” he told the Middy.

“My children have their own vegetable patch which they love to grow fruit and veg in.

“This is the first in a series of books about Grandpa Fred and his garden friends. So far I’ve written five, so this could be the start of exciting times!”

Fred’s Shed is available, priced at £6.99, via http://fredshedbooks.com/

