Going the extra mile for families

From left: NCT President Seana Talbot, Jenny Tata, NCT founder Prunella Briance

Jenny Tata, a volunteer from NCT Mid Sussex Branch has been presented the Growing the Reach of NCT award at the national NCT Stars Awards.

