Gratitude Walk for solar power project

Environmental campaigners Mike and Julia Goodfellow-Smith walked from London to Balcombe to show their gratitude to the people of Balcombe village for setting up a renewable energy project.

At the end of the 36 mile walk, they presented members of REPOWERBalcombe with a green heart banner as a token of their gratitude.

Day 2 of the walk

A statement from the couple said: “We have found the people of Balcombe so inspiring. Rather than worrying about climate change, or pretending that it doesn’t exist, they have chosen a positive future. They have installed hundreds of community-owned solar panels, with the aim of generating as much electricity as they use.

“We are walking to Balcombe to thank them for taking such positive action and for inspiring so many other people to take their own steps towards a better future.”

Contributed by Mike and Julia Goodfellow-Smith

